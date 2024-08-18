Piper Sandler Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Target Price to $40.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

