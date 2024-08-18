PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $3.34 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,885,301.20119 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.20883332 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.