Popcat (SOL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44.24 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $427.21 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.40626478 USD and is down -8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $42,064,931.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars.

