Premia (PREMIA) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $558.09 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

