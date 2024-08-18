ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,480,639.49 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,611,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,969,925.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

