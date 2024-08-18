PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

PROG has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Up 1.2 %

PRG stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. PROG has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.