PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
PROG has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
PROG Stock Up 1.2 %
PRG stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. PROG has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
