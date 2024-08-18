Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.41.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30. Progressive has a 1-year low of $129.31 and a 1-year high of $238.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

