Prom Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Prom has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $98.08 million and $3.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00008972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.00617449 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,260,899.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

