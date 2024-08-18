PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 4,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $315,759.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $680.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

