PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

