Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.26. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 14,131 shares trading hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 138.43%.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

