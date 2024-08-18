Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bitcoin Depot Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,151 shares of company stock valued at $192,917 over the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.
