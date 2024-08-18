Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Issued By HC Wainwright

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
IO Biotech Trading Up 3.7 %
IOBT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $92.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
