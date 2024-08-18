Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Issued By Zacks Research

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $12.34. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $12.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $44.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $714.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

