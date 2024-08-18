Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($9.21) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

