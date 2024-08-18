Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

BKR stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

