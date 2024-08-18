Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Reduced by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$27.29 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.