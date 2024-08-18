Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Increased by Zacks Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $10.51 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

