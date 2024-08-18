Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Boosted by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

