Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Raised by Analyst (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of C$332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total transaction of C$453,138.50. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,570 shares of company stock worth $551,795 and sold 249,519 shares worth $3,772,841. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

