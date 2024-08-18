Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut by Zacks Research

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.52. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $308,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

