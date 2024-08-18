Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut by Zacks Research

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

