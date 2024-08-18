Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Boosted by Zacks Research

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.90.

WAB opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,254 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

