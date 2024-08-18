Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Increased by Analyst

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of XOMA in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $329.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.93. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in XOMA by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

