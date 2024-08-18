QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

