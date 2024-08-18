QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
About QBE Insurance Group
