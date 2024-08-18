QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $108,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
