R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

