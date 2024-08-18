Raymond James & Associates Buys 19,282 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,556,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,224,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average is $353.23. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

