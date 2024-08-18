Raymond James & Associates Buys 39,770 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $483,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $674.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.61. The firm has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

