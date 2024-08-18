Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $107,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

