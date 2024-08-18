Raymond James & Associates Has $103.60 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.58% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $103,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 111,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 501,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 131,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,008. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

