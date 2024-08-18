Raymond James & Associates Has $635.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $635,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

