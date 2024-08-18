Raymond James & Associates Has $71.06 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $71,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

