Raymond James & Associates Has $72.48 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.55% of Nordson worth $72,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,446. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.86.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

