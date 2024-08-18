Raymond James & Associates Has $75.93 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $75,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 160,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

GWW traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $966.37. 294,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $935.30 and its 200 day moving average is $951.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

