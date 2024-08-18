Raymond James & Associates Has $78.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $78,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,203,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 2,669,546 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

