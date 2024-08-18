Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,397,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $87,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122,785. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

