Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pool were worth $93,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $37,390,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 693.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 497.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

