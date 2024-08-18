Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $789,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average is $527.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

