Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $111,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.54. 3,495,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,888. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,749,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.