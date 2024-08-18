Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $239,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,332,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,428,500. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

