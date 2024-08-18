Raymond James & Associates Sells 152,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.76% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $266,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. 176,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,860. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

