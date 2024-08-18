Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,241 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

