Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $92,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

