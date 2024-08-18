RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $285.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average is $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.