Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,855 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.13% of Red Rock Resorts worth $65,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. 310,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,870,261.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

