Reviewing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

United Microelectronics

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $223.46 billion 0.10 $1.95 billion $0.70 12.43 SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.67 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -14.62

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 23.90% 14.80% 9.41% SkyWater Technology -7.88% -21.68% -4.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

