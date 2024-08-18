Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 631,005 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

