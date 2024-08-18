Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $226.31. 445,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average of $220.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

