Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

DIA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.74. 2,789,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,963. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

